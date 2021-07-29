EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that Noe Duque-Ugarte, 36, of St. Louis, has been charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of criminal sexual assault.

Haine thanked the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Collinsville Police Department, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Foley for their excellent work in pursuing these charges.

“The abuse and sexual exploitation of innocent children are some of the most heinous acts in our society,” Haine said. “Our office and law enforcement agencies in Madison County are dedicated to aggressively pursuing justice for abused and exploited children.”

The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charges are normally enhanced Class X felonies punishable by 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, however, in this case, they carry a penalty of mandatory natural life imprisonment due to the fact that there are multiple victims. The penalty for the criminal sexual assault charges is 4 to 15 years in prison, with the sentence being non-probational.”

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

