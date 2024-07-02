EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine recently met with representatives from the Metro-East chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) to learn more about the services the organization provides to children who have suffered abuse. BACA is a non-profit organization composed of bikers who provide emotional and physical support to children who have been abused. Their mission is to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live.

The organization works in conjunction with local and state officials to offer a layer of security and stability for children who are often facing the most difficult times of their lives. Haine said the meeting Thursday (June 27) underscores the commitment of the State's Attorney's office to supporting community organizations dedicated to protecting and advocating for vulnerable children.

“The work that BACA does is truly inspiring. They step in at a time when children are most vulnerable, offering them not only protection but also a sense of community and strength,” Haine said. “Our office is committed to prosecuting those who harm children, and knowing that organizations like BACA are there to support these young victims makes a tremendous difference.” Metro-East BACA members Smack, Wrench, Chance and Shinobi attended the meeting. Along with Haine, representatives from the State’s Attorney’s Office included Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, who is head of the office’s Children’s Justice Division; Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Buettner, who is assigned to the Children’s Justice Division; Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Brooks; and Fitz, Courthouse Facility Dog.

During the meeting, the BACA representatives explained their various services, including court accompaniment and other support mechanisms that help children regain their confidence and sense of security. Haine noted the importance of these types of services in the broader context of the criminal justice system. “When children are willing to testify against their abusers, they need all the reassurance they can get. BACA provides that in spades, ensuring that these children do not face their abusers alone,” Haine said.

Haine said the State’s Attorney’s Office will have BACA flyers on hand for victims and family members who are interested in learning about the organization. Information about BACA also is available at www.bacaworld.org. Although BACA has, on previous occasions, provided services to victims and their families in Madison County, Haine said he wanted to learn more about the group’s mission, operations, bylaws and members. “We look forward to working with BACA and other community partners to ensure that the needs of child abuse victims are met comprehensively,” Haine said. “By standing together with these types of organizations, we can make Madison County a safer place for all children.

