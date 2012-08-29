ALTON, IL - Legislation sponsored by Senator Bill Haine (D – Alton) that creates a special license plate for disabled veterans has been signed into law by the governor.

"It is vital that we honor our veterans who have sacrificed so much for us abroad," Haine said.

House Bill 1151 allows veterans who have been declared at least 50 percent disabled from injuries sustained during service to apply for and receive a special Disabled Veterans license plate or decal. The special license plate will be provided to a disabled veteran at no cost.

"This very special designation will serve as a reminder of their bravery and their great sacrifice," Haine stated.

The bill has an effective date of January 1, 2013.

