EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said today that "the gears of justice moved swiftly to convict George Lacey of the murder of Darian Woods."

Haine issued statements Friday afternoon after the Madison County jury found George Lacey, 26, of Collinsville, guilty of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for the November 19, 2020 murder of Woods in Collinsville.

“The Collinsville Police Department, Major Case Squad, and all the investigators on this case did an outstanding job, as did the prosecution team of Ryan Kemper and Luke Yager," Haine said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our prayers remain with the family of the victim - Darian had a very close family which was present in the courtroom throughout the trial - so they can hopefully obtain some closure from this murder conviction.”

On November 19, 2020, Collinsville police were dispatched to an apartment in Collinsville after a reported shooting. Upon arriving on the scene, police found Woods had died from a gunshot wound, and another victim in the apartment had been robbed at gunpoint.

The first-degree murder charge is a Class M felony, and carries a sentence of 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charge is a Class 2 felony, and carries a sentence of three to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp presided over the trial. Sentencing will be set at a future date.

More like this: