EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine issued the following statement Wednesday regarding charges filed against Timothy J. Dubois Jr., D.O.B. 1/17/1984, of Shobonier, IL., in an abduction/sexual assault case from Nov. 11, 2022: “We continue to pray for the healing and strength of the victim in this case. Due to the circumstances of the crime, we requested that the defendant be held with no bond. He will remain in custody until a hearing Friday on our request that he remain behind bars while awaiting trial.”

“We also wish to congratulate the Collinsville Police Department and all participating agencies for their excellent work. The investigation that led to today’s charges was a testament to good old-fashioned police work combined with investigative techniques that are highly innovative – truly on the cutting edge. We look forward to proving this case at trial.” “Finally, we are asking for the public’s help.

"The circumstances of this abduction and sexual assault were unusually alarming - broad daylight, 7 a.m., in a vibrant business district, and an attacker who was unknown to the victim. Therefore, if any member of the public has any additional details about the defendant in this case - Timothy J. Dubois Jr., 39, of Shobonier, Illinois - please contact the Collinsville Police Department immediately at (618) 344-2131.”

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued the following charges against Dubois Jr.:

Count 1: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X – Enhanced 16-70)

Count 2: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X)

Count 3: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X – Enhanced 16-70)

Count 4: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X)

Count 5: Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X)

Count 6 – Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X)

Count 7 – Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

Count 8 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

Count 9 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

Count 10 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

The Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder has ordered Dubois held with no bond.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

