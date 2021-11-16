



EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is pleased to announce the hiring of long-time St. Louis prosecutor Mary Pat Carl as a member of the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office’s violent crimes unit.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ms. Carl served for 15 years as a prosecutor in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office (CAO), trying over 85 jury trials to verdict, and eventually becoming the Lead Homicide Prosecutor under former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce. Ms. Carl then opposed Kim Gardner in two elections for St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Ms. Carl has spent the last several years in private practice.

“Mary Pat Carl has been a fighter for justice for over a decade and a half in the City of St. Louis, and her skills in the courtroom have earned the respect of her peers from across the region,” Haine said. “We are excited that one of St. Louis’s top violent crime prosecutors has joined our office, which stands committed to maintaining safe neighborhoods for all and combatting the scourge of violent crime in our area.”

She was sworn in by Haine on November 16, and will begin work immediately in the State’s Attorney’s Office.

More like this: