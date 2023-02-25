EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic announced Friday the filing of first-degree murder charges against a man accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his pickup.

Richard D. Mayor, 60, of East St. Louis, has been charged on Tuesday in connection with the death of Lisa M. Dunnavant-Polach, who was 46 and also from East St. Louis. The two murder counts filed against Mayor allege that he intentionally hit the victim with his truck on Illinois 111 near Bel Air Drive.

Modrusic said the defendant and the victim had been involved in a relationship at times. “This was not a random act of violence,” Modrusic said. The victim was struck on Tuesday afternoon as she attempted to get into the cab of a semi, whose driver had stopped on Illinois 111 to see if she needed assistance.

Pontoon Beach Police arrived within minutes at the scene and quickly developed information about a suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle, a white pickup that had become disabled, was soon located on Illinois 203 in Granite City.

A Madison County sheriff’s deputy located the defendant nearby and took him into custody without incident.

The victim suffered major injuries, including a near-amputation of one leg, and was rushed to a St. Louis hospital.

“Despite heroic efforts by emergency personnel and Good Samaritans, the victim succumbed to her injuries. Our prayers are with her family during this incredibly difficult time,” Haine said. “I commend those who gave aid and attempted to save the victim’s life, and I commend Pontoon Beach Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the swift and thorough work that resulted in the charges against the defendant.”

The case remains under investigation by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. Haine and Modrusic asked that anyone with information contact the Pontoon Beach Police Department Detective Division at 618-931-5100.

Mayor remained in custody Friday with bail set at $3 million by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. The defendant faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

