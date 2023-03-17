EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday filed charges of first-degree murder against a Highland man accused of causing injuries that resulted in the death of his infant son. Dustin B. Shires, 38, is charged with causing injuries to the chest and head of 3-month-old Jameson Shires, resulting in the death of the child on Tuesday, March 14.

Emergency crews responded to the Shires' residence on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive infant. The child was transported by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation conducted by Highland Police, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, the Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley and Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager resulted in the charges filed against Shires.

“The death of any child is heartbreaking. Child deaths that are caused by the actions of a parent are unfathomable,” Haine said. “I commend the investigators and prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this case for three very difficult days.” Shires was being held Friday afternoon at the Madison County Jail with bail set at $3 million by Circuit Judge Amy Maher. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison upon conviction.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

