EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that the Cross-River Crime Task Force reconvened today and formally adopted an organizational charter and phased implementation plan.

“This task force has made significant progress since its first meeting in April,” Haine said. “Today we adopted a charter to establish a leadership structure for this organization and a two-phased plan. Over the next week I will be working with the Sheriff and task force members to formally appoint a commander. After this, the task force can swing into action as a new tool to fight crime flows into and throughout Madison County.”

Phase one of the task force will begin this month with proactive patrols of the county using existing license plate reader (LPR) technology. The organization will also conduct an inventory of available assets and use these tools to analyze current and historical data to identify real-time crime patterns within the county.

Future phases will include expanding the use of LPRs to help identify individuals with outstanding warrants or vehicles known to be involved in criminal activity. These LPRs are not “red light cameras,” and will not be used to issue traffic citations.

Haine also pointed to the newly adopted Mission of the Task Force as the basis for future action, which states: “It is the mission of the Cross-River Crime Task Force to use joint county-wide operations to reduce crime flows into and through Madison County while working within an established electronic infrastructure (the LPR network) that was designed to balance legitimate law enforcement needs against the equally important interest in protecting individual privacy.”

“It’s an honor to work with so many great law enforcement leaders to make this new effort a success.” Haine said. “Madison County residents demand safe communities, and these efforts will reinforce our mission to fight crime.”

