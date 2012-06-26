ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) and Representative Dan Beiser (D-Alton) joined with members of the community and local State Farm insurance agents at Community Hope Center's House of Hope in Cottage Hills on Tuesday for the agency's presentation of a $25,000 grant.

House of Hope's mission is to guide homeless women and their children to a stable place in society through God's principles. In 2011, House of Hope provided shelter 22 nights for over 200 women and children. The Soup Kitchen has served over 6,000 meals to members of the community. All services are provided by volunteers with donations from churches, local businesses, caring members of the community. Community Hope Center founded House of Hope in 2010. Community Hope Center has served the greater Alton area for 25 years.

"Institutions based on faith and doing good works are those who perform these services best," Haine said. "I salute all of those who dedicate their time to helping those in our communities."

State Farm's *Cause An Effect *is a youth-led, nationwide philanthropic initiative that assists nonprofit organizations in developing solutions to community issues. State Farm awarded $25,000 grants to the top 40 Causes determined by a vote during a three-week long social media campaign.

Causes were submitted online via State Farm's Facebook page.

