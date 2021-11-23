EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that John Webb, 54, has been sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Madison County Associate Judge Ron Slemer.

Webb was convicted of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by a jury in August.

In August of 2020, Granite City police responded to a complaint involving Webb and the six-year-old female victim. Following an investigation by the Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), Webb was charged for allegedly having sexual contact with the victim since February of 2019.

Haine thanked the members of the Granite City Police Department and the professionals from the Madison County CAC for this work in investigating the case. Haine also recognized Assistant States Attorneys Alison Foley and Emily Bell for their excellent work in prosecuting the case.

