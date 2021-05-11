EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Amber Hampshire received a sentence of seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 14-year-old daughter, Emily, in November of 2018.

“The first responsibility of a parent is to ensure that their children are safe and cared for, and in this case, a mother’s negligence led to the tragic and completely avoidable death of her daughter,” Haine said. “No sentence can undo the result of this fatal negligence, but justice was served with today’s sentencing.”

Emily Hampshire passed away on November 3, 2018, at a hospital in St. Louis from complications related to diabetes. After Emily was initially diagnosed with diabetes in 2013, Amber was advised on how to treat her daughter for the disease. In 2018, after Emily had been admitted to the hospital for “out of control” blood sugar levels, Amber received additional training and a psychological consultation on her daughter’s condition. Following Emily’s release from the hospital, Amber canceled three follow-up appointments with medical staff.

Amber’s sentence was handed down from Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

“Assistant States Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Alison Foley did an outstanding job of gathering evidence and prosecuting the case under difficult circumstances,” Haine said. “Their hard work and determination ensured that Emily received justice in this case.”

