SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) announced six Madison County-area schools will receive School Library Grants awarded by Secretary of State Jesse White’s office. The grants are to be used to provide more library books and learning materials for students attending Illinois public schools.

Legislators approved a $.75 per pupil expenditure for schools that qualified for the program.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“One of our most important duties as a legislature is to provide opportunities for the next generation of leaders,” Haine said. “I’m thrilled these grants will allow schools to purchase materials that will open up a new world of learning for these students.”

Madison County school districts that are receiving funds include:

School District

City

Amount

Alton CUSD #11

Alton

$4,554.75

Collinsville C.U.S.D. #10

Collinsville

Article continues after sponsor message

$2,874.75

Granite City CUSD #9

Granite City

$4,423.50

Central School District #104

O'Fallon

$750.00

Roxana C.U.D. #1

Roxana

$1,342.50

East Alton-Wood River CHSD #14

Wood River

$750.00

More like this:

Sep 23, 2023 - SIUE Named 'Top-10 Best Value School' In Illinois

Jul 12, 2023 - East St. Louis District 189 Part Of FY 23 Arts and Foreign Language Education Grants

Jul 30, 2023 - Healthy Meal Options, Including Dairy Foods, Support School Success

3 days ago - October Is College Changes Everything Month In Illinois

Aug 10, 2023 - SIUE Grad School Presents Research Grants to Doctoral Students

 