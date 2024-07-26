EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday, July 26, 2024, that felony charges, including Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death and Reckless Homicide, have been filed against a 24-year-old Bethalto man in connection with a fatal crash.

The charges were filed against Israel K. Evans, 24, of Bethalto, following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on the night of May 20, 2024, in Hartford. The incident took place on Illinois 3 near Rand Avenue and resulted in the death of Evans' passenger, 24-year-old Jacob S.P. Werner, also of Bethalto.

Evans faces two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death (class 2 enhanced felony), one count of Reckless Homicide (class 3 felony), and two counts of Aggravated DUI (class 4 felony). The charges allege that Evans had a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more when his 1998 Chevrolet Corvette left the roadway and struck a tree.

Additionally, the state's attorney's office said it is alleged that Evans drove recklessly and did not have liability insurance coverage for the vehicle.

The most serious of the charges, Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death, carries a potential sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

"These charges reflect the seriousness of this type of conduct and the often-tragic consequences. Driving under the influence of alcohol is a reckless and dangerous act that has devastating impacts on families and communities," Haine said. "Our prayers are with the family of Jacob Werner during this difficult time."

Haine’s office has filed a petition seeking pretrial detention of the defendant. The investigation was led by the Hartford Police Department.

Chief Matt Asbury noted that Hartford Police received assistance from the Roxana Police Department, South Roxana Police Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

"We're grateful for the collaborative efforts of these agencies. Their dedication and professionalism were crucial in bringing these charges forward," Haine said.

The charges and statements made are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

