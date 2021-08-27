EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Mantia Johnson, Jr., 34, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Haine said Johnson was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for August 2, 2021, killing of Ahmaad Nunley.

On August 2, Nunley was discovered in the early-morning hours at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. Nunley and another victim had been shot multiple times and were taken to a St. Louis hospital, where Nunley died from his injuries. Johnson was captured and arrested on August 19, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. by members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. He is awaiting extradition to Madison County.

Haine said Madison County residents demand safe streets and communities and these kinds of heinous crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Our office is especially appreciative of the U.S. Marshal’s office’s coordination and extraordinary efforts to bring this defendant back to Madison County to face justice for Ahmaad Nunley’s death,” Haine said.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

