Hails, Heneghan make Missouri Southern State University Dean's List
JOPLIN, Mo. – The names of ten students from Illinois appear on the Fall 2017 Deans’ List at Missouri Southern State University.
The list recognizes full-time student from Missouri Southern who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more hours of credit courses.
Students from the Riverbend area included in that list are:
Collinsville
Tanner C. Hails
Jerseyville
Anthony J. Heneghan