PIASA - Hailey Gula’s ambition is a driving force of her success at Southwestern High School.

In recognition of her accomplishments and character, Haily Gula is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Gula has an impressive academic record. She has managed to stay on the high honor roll for every semester of her high school career.

She joined the National Honor Society as soon as she was eligible. This requires her to maintain her grades and complete several hours of community service, but hard work and selflessness come naturally to the high-achieving junior student.

When she’s not studying, Gula can be found at cheerleading practice. She attends every football and basketball game to cheer on the Piasa Birds and energize the crowd. Gula is a competitive athlete, but cheerleading also demands perseverance and positivity. Her attitude and eagerness to support her fellow athletes make her a valuable asset to the cheerleading team.

Gula is pretty busy between class, practice and games, but she still makes time to volunteer, work and bond with her loved ones. These moments build character, of which Gula has plenty.

“I volunteer at my church and I work at East Alton Ice Arena,” she explained. “I like to spend time with my friends and family.”

As a junior, Gula has time before she has to make any solid decisions about the future. But she is already thinking about college, and while she’s not certain where she will attend just yet, she will likely have her pick of schools when the time comes.

“I’m hoping to go to college to become a child psychiatrist or an occupational therapist,” Gula said.

Congratulations to Hailey for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

