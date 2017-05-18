EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that Todd Hageman has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney.

Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, Hageman served as the Office of General Counsel for the Federal Election Commission in Washington D.C. He has represented thousands of individuals who have suffered harmful environmental and pharmaceutical exposures and injuries.

Hageman received his undergraduate degree and master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. and his law degree from University of Oklahoma College of Law.

About Gori Julian & Associates

To date, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. employees more than 140 staff members at its different locations across the country and has recovered more than $2.5 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure.

Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

