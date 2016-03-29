Hadley Rae Dale
March 29, 2016 11:52 AM March 29, 2016 12:05 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Hadley Rae Dale
Parents: Kelly and Travis Dale of Bethalto
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 6:25 PM
Date: 2/16/2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Emileigh Dale (6)
Grandparents: Susan and Joe Urban, Steve McReynolds, Larry and Sandra Kenshalo
More like this: