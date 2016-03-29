Name: Hadley Rae Dale

Parents: Kelly and Travis Dale of Bethalto

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 6:25 PM

Date: 2/16/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Emileigh Dale (6)

Grandparents: Susan and Joe Urban, Steve McReynolds, Larry and Sandra Kenshalo

More like this:

May 2, 2024 - Maryville Musicfest Scheduled for May 4

Mar 14, 2024 - Illinois Spring Trout Season Opens April 6 At 58 Locations Statewide

Feb 10, 2024 - Dale St. Peters Recognized With Golden Hammer for 50 Years in the Hardware Industry

Jan 24, 2024 - Fieldon Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Calhoun County Traffic Stop

Mar 6, 2024 - NGRREC Announces Winners For World Water Day Photo Contest

 