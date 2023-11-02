EDWARDSVILLE - Habitat for Humanity is partnering with SIUE Softball to offer a delicious chicken dinner at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge on Marine Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Todd Taplin, a local attorney, and one of the event coordinators, said he firmly believes in Habitat’s mission and is so thankful to have the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville softball players volunteering for the day. He said the SIUE softball squad will make the day much easier for the group of Habitat for Humanity volunteers, plus is just a fantastic community service act by the women.

He said this particular fundraiser is vital for their group in the mission to equip another individual with a Habitat home. He said the difference Habitat makes in recipients' lives is beyond incredible.

The NCAA Division 1 Cougar softball team has a reputation for being a very giving group in the community. The women’s softball group stays busy all year long.

Between fundamental drills, batting practice and weight training, the student-athletes make time to give back to the community.

Assistant Softball Coach Caitlin Wnek said that “despite their full-time academics and daily practices, these kids are members of the community and believe in giving back.

"Partnering with Habitat for Humanity is a great opportunity for them to do that in the offseason.”

The athletes will promote the Moose Lodge chicken dinner through friends and social media. They will then be working all parts of the event.

Tickets for the chicken dinner are $12 for adults and $6 for children and will be on sale at the door at the Moose Lodge.

Taplin encouraged as many who can turn out to do so because it helps the organization complete another home for a deserving person. Also, he said the women's softball squad is extremely personable and will be great with their service to patrons.

