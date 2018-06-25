ALTON - Habitat for Humanity will be holding their annual Music Trivia Night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, with Big Papa G at Bluff City Grill.

With a mission to make adequate, affordable housing a matter of conscience and action in the greater Alton area, the local chapter has placed four families in homes over the last five years.

Moving forward, the Alton chapter strives to broaden their outreach by opening a Habitat ReStore which could provide many benefits for the community. At this time, the closest Habitat ReStore is in Collinsville, IL. When volunteers from Alton work in the Collinsville Restore, a portion of that day’s sales are given to the Alton Chapter. This provides learning opportunities on how to run a restore and how to effectively turn inventory. Alton is still in the early stages of planning and raising money for a restore, however, the goal is still in sight.

One piece of the success for the Alton chapter over the years has been the help from donors, volunteers and sponsors such as The Bank of Edwardsville, Casey’s General Store, Iron House CrossFit, STL Cardinals, The Chicago Bears, Lewis and Clark Community College, Riviera Maya, Amy Sholar and Wood Forest Bank should not go unmentioned.

Additionally, several individuals have donated their vehicles, money and time towards our success. Anyone with a vehicle no longer needed can donate their cars via Cars for Homes. The vehicle will be picked up and the value of the vehicle donation is sent to the affiliate Lewis and Clark Habitat for Humanity then transferred to the chapter.

Tickets for this year’s All Music Trivia are $30 per person for a table of eight players. Beverages and snacks will be included. Bluff City will also have a limited menu for the event. Tables paid in full by Sunday, July 1, will receive free mulligans.

For more information or to reserve tickets call 314-467-8879 or www.altonhabitat.org.

