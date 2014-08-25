H & R Block

We are seeking an experienced tax preparer to work during tax season. We
would provide tax updates and training. You can apply in person on
Wednesdays 10 to 3 or send resume to 300 S Washington, Jerseyville. Also,
we are seeking any persons who would be interested in Tax School. You may
come in or call and leave message 498-6892.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Durbin, Wyden, Krishnamoorthi, Colleagues Introduce Bicameral Bill To Reduce Tobacco Use In America

4 days ago - Madison County Property Tax Bills Due Soon

5 days ago - Belt Receives Award For Advocating For Volunteer Firefighters

Sep 21, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Charges Three Central Illinois Gas Station Owners For More Than $4 Million In Tax Fraud

3 days ago - Mayor Jones Hosts Senior Citizen Roundtable, Proposes Effort To Help St. Louis Seniors With Property Taxes

 