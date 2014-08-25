H & R Block
August 25, 2014 4:55 PM
H & R Block
We are seeking an experienced tax preparer to work during tax season. We
would provide tax updates and training. You can apply in person on
Wednesdays 10 to 3 or send resume to 300 S Washington, Jerseyville. Also,
we are seeking any persons who would be interested in Tax School. You may
come in or call and leave message 498-6892.
