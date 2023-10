Gyorko Will Miss Warm-Up Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. St. Louis Cardinals infielder Jedd Gyorko will not be able to attend the team’s Winter Warm-Up this weekend as he will be staying home with family to help care of his ailing grandmother. Our thoughts and prayers to the Gyorko family. @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/At6Zd534Wh Article continues after sponsor message — Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) January 11, 2018 photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports Print Version Submit a News Tip