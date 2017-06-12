Major League Baseball has released the latest National League vote totals for their All-Star Game on July 11th and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko has dropped out of the top five vote-getters at his position.

1. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 1,248,348

2. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 951,747

3. Justin Turner, Dodgers: 503,286

4. Anthony Rendon, Nationals: 489,809

5. Jake Lamb, D-backs: 387,228

Gyorko is hitting .307, which is tops amongst all third baseman in MLB. In addition, Gyorko has 8 HRs and 27 RBIs this season.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina remains in third place, while Kolten Wong is fifth amongst second baseman, and Dexter Fowler is 11th amongst outfielders.

Catcher

1. Buster Posey, Giants: 1,357,467

2. Willson Contreras, Cubs: 740,372

3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 669,641

4. Matt Wieters, Nationals: 455,498

5. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers: 343,112

First Base

1. Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals: 1,060,532

2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 950,851

3. Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs: 560,456

4. Freddie Freeman, Braves: 522,827

5. Joey Votto, Reds: 334,802

Second Base

1. Daniel Murphy, Nationals: 1,745,231

2. Javier Baez, Cubs: 1,029,025

3. DJ LeMahieu, Rockies: 287,131

4. Brandon Phillips, Braves: 261,704

5. Kolten Wong, Cardinals: 226,981

Shortstop

1. Zack Cozart, Reds: 997,966

2. Corey Seager, Dodgers: 804,788

3. Addison Russell, Cubs: 758,037

4. Trea Turner, Nationals: 502,988

5. Chris Owings, D-backs: 426,590

Outfield

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals: 2,132,795

2. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: 1,588,498

3. Jason Heyward, Cubs: 737,147

4. Ben Zobrist, Cubs: 678,795

5. Matt Kemp, Braves: 641,728

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI