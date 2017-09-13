(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals will have an additional right-handed bat available off the bench for tonight’s game, as Jedd Gyorko has been activated from the disabled list.

“Swinging, it’s been fine,” said Gyorko, who was placed on the disabled list 8/27 due to a hamstring strain. “Running home to first the last two days has been fine, no pain and I think that’s why I’ve been able to get activated.”

Thus far, Gyorko has only run straight-forward. Leading off from a base and the burst to run to the next base is still on the horizon.

“Just trying to get to first, if that happens someone will run for me,” he shared.

Likewise, Gyorko has yet to begin defensive drills and the different angles required to play third base. He planned to begin some defensive work this afternoon, but nothing that intense.

Article continues after sponsor message

“That’s going to be something we’ll have to try at some point–it won’t be today,” said Gyorko. “Maybe in the upcoming series in Chicago. We’ll see.”

With Gyorko still unavailable to start, Matt Carpenter will again play third for the Cardinals.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports