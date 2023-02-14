Gwyn & Brent Williams' Love Story
February 14, 2023 10:24 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Gwyn & Brent Williams
City: Alton
Date met or started dating: September 18, 2001
Date married: May 14, 2008
What makes your relationship special? Making each other laugh uncontrollably.
Share a memory you have made together: Renting a jeep on Cosmo island and forgetting Brent’s birthday… We were both on cloud nine!!