Gwyn & Brent Williams' Love Story Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Couples names: Gwyn & Brent Williams City: Alton Article continues after sponsor message Date met or started dating: September 18, 2001 Date married: May 14, 2008 What makes your relationship special? Making each other laugh uncontrollably. Share a memory you have made together: Renting a jeep on Cosmo island and forgetting Brent’s birthday… We were both on cloud nine!! Print Version Submit a News Tip