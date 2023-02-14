Couples names: Gwyn & Brent Williams

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: September 18, 2001

Date married: May 14, 2008

What makes your relationship special? Making each other laugh uncontrollably.

Share a memory you have made together: Renting a jeep on Cosmo island and forgetting Brent’s birthday… We were both on cloud nine!!

 