Famed comedian/hypnotist Rich Guzzi will appear again at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wildey Theatre.

The Wildey’s Al Canal said Guzzi is back by popular demand.

“Come see why people keep coming back to see America’s best hypnotist, Rich Guzzi,” he said. “Laugh until it hurts with this non-stop rollercoaster ride and one of the most powerfully amazing and funny shows you will see.”

Tickets start at $16 for the Guzzi show.

At 7 p.m. on June 25, the Wildey will host an “Elvis Salutes America,” program. Steve Davis and the Mid-South Revival Band recreate a patriotic themed Elvis Presley concert on this night.

“Thomas Hickey will open this show as Buddy Holly,” Canal said.

For more visit www.wildeytheatre.com

