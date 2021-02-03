JERSEYVILLE - A brazen theft occurred at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday at Outrageous Outdoors at 902 State St. in Jerseyville.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said a firearm was taken from the business, then the four male individuals jumped back in their vehicle and headed south at high rate of speed. Thanks to some solid and cooperative police work, a suspect has been identified and charges are coming soon.

“One of the people reached over and grabbed a firearm and took off out the door headed south to Alton,” Chief Blackorby said. “Alton Police was able to get the plates and pursued the vehicle until they terminated in Missouri.

“Thanks to the plate numbers the subject was located and Jerseyville Police is in the process of getting charges written.”

