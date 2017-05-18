COLLINSVILLE – Jamison Guithues has joined Louer Facility Planning, Inc. as an interior designer.

An honors graduate of the International Academy of Design and Technology in Chicago, Guithues’ experience and expertise includes sustainable design, computer-aided design (CAD) and project management. She is a Granite City resident.

“We’re excited to welcome Jamison to our team of talented interior design professionals,” said Yvette Paris, the Collinsville-based firm’s design director.

Louer Facility Planning was founded by long-time Edwardsville resident Jane Louer 21 years ago to meet the need for smart workspace solutions across the St. Louis metro region. LFP’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government and educational sectors.

