GODFREY – St. Louis-based guitarist, composer and educator Tim Fischer will kick off Lewis and Clark Community College’s free Brown Bag concert series at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Fischer grew up in Los Angeles, where studied and performed with many great musicians.

Lessons he learned during his formative years are compiled on his debut album as a leader. “Due South” is an album that features his original compositions and arrangements performed by a mix of friends from the West Coast and Midwest.

Recordings featuring his work as a sideman demonstrate the versatility of his approach to improvisational music—encompassing straight-ahead archtop tones (Alex Smith Trio), neo-classical acoustic guitar work (Cinematic Guitar Ensemble), and distortion pedal riffing (Michael Mull Octet.)

Fischer has performed across the United States and Europe. Currently, he performs in the U.S. and is adjunct instructor at several colleges in the St. Louis region, including Lewis and Clark, where he teaches Jazz History, Non-Western Music and Music Appreciation.

He presented his research on the Miles Davis first quintet at Northwestern University, University of Southern California, California Institute of the Arts, Eastern Washington University, Pasadena City College, and the Seattle Jazz Guitar Society.

Learn more about Fisher at http://timfischermusic.com

Guests are encouraged to bring their lunch as they enjoy the free concert. For more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

