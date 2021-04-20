MINNEAPOLIS - The verdict is in and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is guilty of all counts in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict decision was released around Tuesday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chauvin was charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd, following an arrest that happened on suspicion Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison. Chauvin pleaded not guilty.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. at some points turning violent.

More to come from Associated Press.

More like this: