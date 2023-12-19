Greetings!

As we head into the final week of this year, I want to sincerely thank you for allowing me to serve as your State Senator for the 56th District. Nearly 12 months ago, I took an oath of office to represent our community and this experience has been an incredible honor.

I spent much of January through May in Springfield engrossed in the legislative process. There is no handbook for “how to be a Senator” and it’s often viewed as “drinking from a firehose.” Our days started early, ended late, and were filled with nonstop action. From early meetings, or breakfasts, to committee meetings, and floor action, any time gap we had was filled with meeting with constituents, support groups and doing “homework” each night reviewing legislation or bill drafts.

This year I was appointed to six Senate Committees serving as the Minority Spokesperson on the Local Government Senate Committee. I also served as a member on the Energy and Public Utilities Committee, Higher Education, Veterans Affairs, Special Committee on Pensions and the Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee.

I am extremely proud to have passed multiple bipartisan bills this year as a freshman Senator in the Minority Party. The first bill I passed requires schools in Illinois to commemorate Constitution Day, designating time during that day to teach our students about the foundation of our democracy. I am happy to report every one of my bills that passed the General Assembly have been signed into law.

As I head into my second spring legislative session, I remain driven by deep desire to serve the great people of the Metro East. I am committed and determined to be a tireless voice and advocate for you in Springfield. My team and I are dedicated to constituent services while supporting residents, fostering economic prosperity, and working towards a high-quality of life for all.

I look forward to the year ahead and to announce new things from my office. If you haven’t already, please like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/SenEricaHarriss to stay up to date on daily activities or my newsletter https://senatorericaharriss.com/ for the latest from Springfield.

It’s with the warmest wishes, I bring you great joy and thanks this holiday season.

Sincerely,

Senator Erica Harriss

