On September 21ST from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., hear a presentation by Guardian Medical Monitoring. The presentation titled “Solutions for In Home Safety and Independence” will offer individuals and families information on the Safe Connections program recently offered through Senior Services Plus.

The Safe Connections program is an Emergency Alert Response System that is available to residents of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, and St. Clair in Illinois and St. Louis County in Missouri. Safe Connections is available for service to landline or cellular phone connections.

The Safe Connections program provides 24-hour personal monitoring services for the client. If help is required, the individual can push a button on the pendant or on the console itself. A signal is sent to Guardian’s Central Monitoring Station where highly trained operators will dispatch assistance via the subscriber’s Emergency Contact designee and/or emergency services, if necessary.

Guardian Medical Monitor Operators stay on the phone with the individual until the designated help arrives.

For more information on Safe Connections, contact Senior Services Plus Representative Hannah Tolan at 618-225-9919 or email guardian@seniorservicesplus.org.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch to the presentation. Lunch can be purchased from Senior Services Plus’ School House Grill, with all proceeds benefitting the agency’s Meals on Wheels program.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information on the agency, contact 618-465-3298 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

