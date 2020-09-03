GREENVILLE - Greenville University’s annual event, Senior Skip Day: Students Helping Seniors received recognition this fall when partner organization AgeSmart Community Resources in O'Fallon, Illinois, received a 2020 Aging Achievement Award.

GU’s annual Senior Skip Day engages graduating seniors with local senior citizens. Participants learn how connecting with someone of a different generation can help improve one’s empathy, mental health, communication skills, and overall appreciation for life.GU partnered with AgeSmart Community Resources to help students and senior citizens connect.

When AgeSmart Community Resources received an Aging Achievement Award this year, GU’s Senior Skip Day was recognized in the Social Engagement category.

GU could not host a Senior Skip Day event this spring due to pandemic-related closures of schools and organizations statewide, but they found ways to honor seniors nonetheless.

GU’s Senior Skip Day Facebook page, facebook.com/SeniorSkipDayUS, hosted weekly challenges to give students ideas for connecting safely with seniors, including socially distant outdoor visits, phone calls, and planting trees on Earth Day in honor of seniors. The site also includes information on senior loneliness and reminds students to check in on senior citizens in their neighborhoods and families.

