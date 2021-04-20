GREENVILLE – The inauguration ceremony of Greenville University’s 13th president, Suzanne Allison Davis, will take place October 29, 2021, during Homecoming weekend.

University trustees officially named Davis president on January 21, 2021. Davis has served as acting president since May 2020, after Ivan Filby stepped down as University president. Safety precautions associated with COVID-19 prompted planners to delay the public celebration until this fall.

Homecoming weekend kicks off Friday, October 29, with the activities of the day centering on the inauguration. The inauguration ceremony begins at 2 pm in Crum Recreation Center on GU’s campus. The Homecoming parade will follow at 4 pm, ending on the Greenville town square for a community reception. This year’s Homecoming theme is “History Made/History Remembered.”

Homecoming activities on Saturday will focus on sports and the Hall of Fame dinner. A celebration service of alumni award winners will take place Sunday.

More details and a full schedule of events will be released at a later date.

