GSSI thanks STLF for their Pay It Forward Tour
GSSI
February 18, 2015 3:57 PM
Listen to the story
A group of high school students from Students Today Leaders Forever (STLF) recently visited Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' (GSSI) Camp Whispering Oaks in Salem as part of their recent Pay It Forward Tour. While there, the students cleared out brush on the property and repaired benches and picnic tables. GSSI thanks STLF for their time, talents and enthusiasm - and for paying it forward!
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.