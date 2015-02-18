GSSI thanks STLF for their Pay It Forward Tour Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A group of high school students from Students Today Leaders Forever (STLF) recently visited Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' (GSSI) Camp Whispering Oaks in Salem as part of their recent Pay It Forward Tour. While there, the students cleared out brush on the property and repaired benches and picnic tables. GSSI thanks STLF for their time, talents and enthusiasm - and for paying it forward! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip