Pictured: (L-R): GSSI Director of Development Jill Gobert, ALA Honorary Chairperson Jaris Waide, GSSI Chief Executive Officer Villie M. Appoo, ALA Director of Program Services and Regions Liaison Lori Younker.Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) received a $3,360 donation from the American Lung Association (ALA) today, which was raised during an Asthma Awareness campaign organized by Godfrey native Jaris Waide, who is an ALA Honoree Chairperson and Children’s Ambassador. 

On May 7 in Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, Waide held her 16th annual ALA  Asthma Awareness Walk in collaboration with GSSI, who introduced their new Asthma Awareness patch program to help girls become more familiar with respiratory  health, symptoms of an asthma attack and how to respond in an asthma related emergency.

Funds donated to GSSI by Waide’s ALA  campaign will go towards providing additional asthma education to Girl Scouts throughout Southern Illinois.

