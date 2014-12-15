GSSI is delivering STEM programming to at risk high school girls in Collinsville and East St. Louis as part of a $72,000 grant from AT&T called Imagine Your STEM Future.

Photo cutline: Jakiya McDuffey a 16 year-old student at East St. Louis High School examines the DNA she extracted from a strawberry during this morning's Girl Scout of Southern Illinois' Imagine Your STEM Future class. GSSI is providing STEM experiences for more than 200 girls in Collinsville and East St. Louis High Schools as part of a $72,000 STEM grant from AT&T.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: