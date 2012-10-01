GODFREY, ILL., October 2, 2012... For the nineteenth year, the RiverBend Growth Association will host its State of the Riverbend luncheon where it will award its Captains of the Riverbend honors to organizations and businesses that are making a difference in the community through capital investments or community support. Honorees for this year’s event include Andy’s Auto Body & Car Care, Frew’s Bridal, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers-Local 649 and Ziemer Ophthalmology.

Nominations for the awards were reviewed by the Growth Association’s Executive Committee chaired by Martha Warford Director of Beverly Farm Foundation and 2012 chairman of the RiverBend Growth Association’s Board of Directors.

“One of the Growth Association’s roles is to spotlight companies and organizations that are making a difference in our community, both through investments and improvements and their dedication and interest in helping the community,” said Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association. “We have been hosting the State of the Riverbend luncheon for 19 years and it is always rewarding recognizing the outstanding businesses and organizations that help make our area an outstanding place to live, work and do business.”

More information on the accomplishments of these four award winners will be shared at the State of the Riverbend luncheon. The Growth Association’s annual event will be held on Thurs., October 25, 2012, at the Commons on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College. Networking will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet lunch following at 11:30 a.m. The program will begin at 12:15 p.m. Individual tickets are available for $40 and sponsorships are available at Platinum ($600), Gold ($500) and Silver ($400) levels. Sponsorships include tables of eight and either a full page, half page or quarter page ad in the event program.

For more information, call 618-467-2280 or go online at www.growthassociation.com.

