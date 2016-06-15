JERSEYVILLE - A growing, national engineering firm chose Jerseyville to be its easternmost outpost for its expansion into Illinois.

Bartlett and West is an engineering firm based out of Topeka, Kansas, with offices from Texas to North Dakota and Montana. It is a full-service firm and does work in civil engineering projects such as drinking and waste-water management as well as projects involving rail service and industrial park. Corporate Vice President Neil Dobler said he first was introduced to Jerseyville while doing contracting work with Lolke Plumbing for the Coca-Cola plant in St. Louis. The company already maintained an office in Jefferson City, Missouri, and Dobler described Jerseyville as "familiar grounds" to the company.

"We finally crossed the Mississippi River," he said. "We're really here to explore Southwestern Illinois. It looks a lot like the country we're familiar with. It's very rural and agriculturally-based with medium-sized cities. We like the town. It's a welcoming place. Jerseyville is doing good things, and we're happy to be a part of it."

Since moving into the office, located at 1207 Sinclar Drive, Suite 2, Dobler said the town has been very welcoming and responsive. The firm has done a few things for the City of Jerseyville, and also designed a waterline plan for the Village of Hardin in neighboring Calhoun County. Dobler said the location will cater to engineering opportunities within 100 miles of Jerseyville.

Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) President Dale Chapman was in attendance Tuesday morning for a grand opening luncheon and ribbon cutting. He said LCCC is in the position to assist local businesses in manufacturing due to 42 different career programs currently being offered at the college ranging from welding to auto mechanics to radio broadcasting and nursing.

"We offer a whole range of things supporting area industry," Chapman said. "We heard of the opening of a new engineering firm, and wanted them to understand we'll do anything we can to help local businesses and economy."

Chapman was invited to the event by Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell, who said he was excited for the future of Jerseyville's economic development.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for the county and City of Jerseyville," Russell said of the new office location. "They have a range of knowledge and expertise to develop our city and county."

Russell said Jerseyville was encouraging more businesses to come. He said Jerseyville is a good community for people to raise families and cited the school district as a good provider of education. He also said the hospital receiving a full-time helicopter will be beneficial for further growth, and hinted at a future economic development plan, which he promises will foster growth in the entire region once revealed.

The ribbon cutting commenced with attendance prizes, a 50/50 raffle, an iPad Air giveaway and free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks.

More information on Bartlett and West may be found at www.bartwest,com.

