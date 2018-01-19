EDWARDSVILLE – Sivia Law is pleased to announce the addition of Julie S. Worthen to its staff of qualified attorneys. Worthen joins the firm as an associate, mainly focusing on research, drafting, negotiating and advising for the firm.

Worthen was born and raised in Edwardsville, IL, and currently resides there with her husband and two sons. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, as a dual major. She received both her J.D. and MBA from the University. Worthen brings extensive experience to Sivia Law working for several year in civil & toxic tort litigation. During that time, she also focused on teaching. Worthen has taught English and Business Law at SWIC, McKendree and SIUE.

“Julie’s expertise will be a key asset to the firm,” says Todd Sivia, managing partner of Sivia Law. “Our firm is growing, our services are expanding and it’s only natural for us to add another attorney of her caliber.”

Sivia Law recently launched a new website which offers some of their legal services online. This gives more convenient access to their attorneys and is a big reason for their recent growth. The addition of Worthen will help to increase productivity in the firm and clients will get a quicker turn-around on documents.

“I’m looking forward to working with an excellent group of attorneys,” said Worthen. “Business owners are busy. I’m hoping to contribute my skills to get them the quality legal documents they need in a timely manner.”

Sivia Law has been dedicated to protecting what’s important to their clients for over a decade. Todd Sivia is a Certified Exit Plan Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Exit Planner (CExP), allowing him to incorporate new planning techniques and problem-solving solutions to help business owners and their families achieve all aspects of their personal and professional goals.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the “Best Law Firms” in 2017 and “Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis” in 2014. Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years.

Sivia Law strives to build the right legal plan for you. Learn more about their practice areas and online options by visiting: www.sivialaw.com.

Sivia Law is an asset protection law firm. The legal practice focuses on business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, special needs planning and elder law. Sivia Law is committed to quality legal representation at affordable prices. The law firm is located at 217 South Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Also, view the website at www.sivialaw.com.

For more information regarding our law practice or to schedule a consultation, please contact Sivia Law at (618) 659-4499 or info@sivialaw.com.

