Edwardsville, IL — Native plant enthusiasts, home gardeners, landowners, stormwater engineers, and landscape, land care, and wildlife professionals are invited to a Grow Native! Nature at Your Doorstep Panel Webinar on Wednesday, October 21 from 6-7 p.m. to learn firsthand about creating biodiverse landscapes for pollinators and people. This webinar is hosted by the Grow Native! Southwest Illinois event committee and the Grow Native! program.

This free, virtual event will feature six regional native plant experts. Hear from moderator Scott Moss and panelists Charlie Pitts, Debbie Rathert, Crystal Stevens, Christine Favilla, and Hannah Hemmelgarn about their experiences installing and maintaining healthy native gardens in their communities.

Originally, this panel was scheduled to present at the annual Southwest Illinois Grow Native! workshop in Edwardsville, Illinois, which has been postponed until spring of 2021.

“Like everyone else, we’re adjusting our approach to our ‘Native by Design’ workshop series, opting for a virtual event instead of an in-person event this year,” said Nate Keener, Lewis and Clark Community College Sustainability Director and Grow Native! program committee member. “Fortunately, COVID can’t stop us from learning about and planting beautiful native garden habitats for the birds and the bees. Let’s all emerge from quarantine with pollinator sanctuaries in our yards!”

Come prepared to ask questions about site selection and preparation, plant selection and aesthetics, maintenance, deer resistant plants, and more. Registration for this free virtual event is required. Register online here.

Grow Native! is a 20-year-old native plant marketing and education program serving the lower Midwest. Grow Native! is housed by the nonprofit Missouri Prairie Foundation, a 54-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust. For more information about this webinar, the Grow Native! program, or the Missouri Prairie Foundation,call (636) 303-7418 or send a message to outreach@moprairie.org.

