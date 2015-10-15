GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey keeps hearing over and over how nice a Starbucks and other businesses would be in the community.

Godfrey Economic Development Director William Catalano said the department has conversed with Starbucks and others about locating there. At this point, there is no foundation to any the rumor that Starbucks is coming, Catalano said, but he said it would sure be a good community asset and be in high demand if it did come.

Starbucks Coffee Company is one of the most popular line of coffee houses in the U.S. not only for their coffee quality but the ever-evolving food options and array of teas, smoothies and pastries. Starbucks is often a frequented establishment for college students for the free wifi offered by the company and studying accommodations as far as table space and outlets for computers.

“We have been talking with Starbucks, and a number of different entities about Godfrey,” he said. “We have our most traffic count on Godfrey Road and Lewis and Clark Community College is our biggest economic engine, so we believe the community would support a Starbucks. We have also been in contact with Dunkin' Donuts, who now is in the coffee type of business and others, too.”

There is a new building open directly across from Lewis and Clark Community College in the Monticello Plaza and several other possible locations on Godfrey Road close to the college would be a perfect location for a restaurant/coffee type of businesses, Catalano said.

Catalano praised Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and the Village Board for being very proactive in terms of attracting business to the community.

“The mayor and Village Board want people to know Godfrey is open for new business and supports the growth of existing businesses,” Catalano said.

