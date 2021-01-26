ALTON - St. Mary’s Catholic Church Father Paul Nguyen, OMV, led a peaceful pro-life demonstration with a large group this past Friday on the Supreme Court anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade which was on January 22, 1973.

Roe vs. Wade is a highly discussed decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Nguyen said normally a group from the Alton area travels to Washington, D.C., on the anniversary date, but this time because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, they chose to stay home and have a peaceful gathering.

About 30-40 participated in the gathering on Henry between Landmarks and Broadway.

“Abortion kills children and hurts women,” Nguyen said in a statement. It seems some progress has been made on a national level in regard to the decision. People were out here with freezing temperatures because they clearly disagree with the Roe vs. Wade decision and are pro-life."

Youth to adults participated in the protest and it included Marquette Catholic and St. Mary’s students.

Some passing by expressed out their windows they disagreed with what the group was doing, but those in the lines stayed calm and peaceful during the entire protest.

