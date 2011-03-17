WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS - Gonzalez Companies, LLC will host a ground breaking ceremony on Monday, March 28th to launch the start of the City’s Sewer Separation project. The event will take place at 10am at the East End Park located off of 14th Street in Wood River. Gonzalez Companies will provide Construction Management services for the project which includes the construction of approximately 14,100 feet of gravity storm sewer and 9,600 feet of storm water force main. Haier Plumbing from Okawville, Illinois was awarded a contract to provide the construction of the sewer separation.

Gonzalez Companies’ Managing Partner, Carlos Huddleston, who oversees the Construction Department for the firm, will be in attendance along with government officials and city employees to mark the official beginning of construction. Jeff Dortch, Project Manager for the project, will also participate in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, the project includes construction of three storm water pump stations and two storm water detention basins. As part of the sewer separation, new inlets will be added and some existing inlets will be modified. It will be necessary to remove and replace pavement, curb and gutters, and sidewalk in addition to other miscellaneous roadway items. Restoration of all areas will complete the project.

More like this:

Related Video: