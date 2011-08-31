Ground Breaking Scheduled for New Student Apartment Community in Edwardsville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WHO: IMPACT Strategies, construction manager for Enclave Apartments; Corey Wenzel, owner Enclave Apartments; Henderson Associates, architect; and Edwardsville Mayor Gary Niebur. WHAT: A ground breaking ceremony to commemorate the start of construction on the new Enclave Apartments, Edwardsville’s first multi-housing apartment community exclusively offering off-campus student living. WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2011 9am Article continues after sponsor message WHERE: Future site of Enclave Apartments East of Esic Drive on Route 157 in Edwardsville SIGNIFICANCE: The Enclave, a $14 million 120-unit development will be move-in ready by August 2012, just in time for the school year to begin. The student housing apartment community is the first multi-housing development in Edwardsville that will provide students an option for off-campus living. The community is located just east of Esic Drive in Edwardsville, just minutes from SIUE’s campus. IMPACT Strategies, a construction-management firm based in Fairview Heights, will manage the aggressive 10-month construction schedule from start to finish. The ground breaking ceremony will include brief comments by owner Corey Wenzel and Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies.

