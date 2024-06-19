WASHINGTON, PA. – The Gateway Grizzlies held the homestanding Washington Wild Things to just one hit offensively, with four pitchers combining to strike out 13 batters in a 4-0 shutout victory on Tuesday night at Wild Things Park.

Collin Sullivan (3-2) got the start for Gateway, and continued his strong pitching by not allowing a hit in his first four innings on the mound, during which Gateway would break through against Wild Things starter Zach Kirby (3-3). In the third inning, D.J. Stewart led off with a walk, stole second base, and went to third on a single by Kyle Gaedele. Cole Brannen was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Abdiel Diaz made the score 1-0 on a sacrifice fly.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the top of the fifth inning, the Grizzlies added to their lead, as with Gaedele at second base and two outs, Gabe Holt dumped an RBI single into center field to make the score 2-0. In the bottom of the frame, Tommy Caufield hit a smash towards right field on the ground that Holt prevented from reaching the outfield with a great play, but could not record the out on for an infield single. Two walks then loaded the bases for the Wild Things with only one out, but Sullivan bore down, getting a strikeout and a popout to keep the Grizzlies in the lead and keep the shutout intact.

That would be the last time Washington would have any runners reach base. Sullivan was removed after five shutout innings and seven strikeouts, and earned his third win of the season. Gage Vailes, Alec Whaley, and Nate Garkow then proceeded to retire all 12 batters they faced in the game, striking out half of them to nail down the win for the Grizzlies. In the process, Gateway added two more runs of insurance in the seventh for the final margin of 4-0 on an RBI single by Diaz and a sacrifice fly by Jack-Thomas Wold.

With the win, the Grizzlies moved to 3.0 games back of the first-place Wild Things in the West Division, and won their fourth straight series-opening game overall. They will look to take the series in the middle game against the Wild Things on Wednesday, June 19, at 5:05 p.m. CT. Teague Conrad will take the mound for Gateway at Wild Things Park against a starter yet to be named for Washington.

More like this: