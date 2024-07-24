JOLIET – The Gateway Grizzlies and Joliet Slammers played on Tuesday night to a 0-0 tie into the bottom of the fourth inning before rains came to Slammers Stadium and suspended the remainder of the game.

The contest will be resumed tomorrow, July 24, at 5:00 p.m. CT, with the Slammers having runners at first and second base with two outs, and played through to its nine-inning conclusion, followed by the second game of the three-game midweek series, which will now be a seven-inning regulation contest.

