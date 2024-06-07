OTTAWA, ONTARIO - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that due to weather, the series finale in Ottawa against the Titans has been cancelled. Because the two clubs do not play each other again this season, the game will not be made up, and the Grizzlies will therefore be playing 95 regular season games in 2024.

Gateway now will continue their road trip on Friday, June 7, against the Québec Capitales in Quebec City. First pitch at Stade Canac is currently scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

