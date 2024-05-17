EVANSVILLE, IND. – The Gateway Grizzlies came back from an early 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 lead in their bid to sweep the midweek series against the Evansville Otters, but surrendered five unanswered runs in the middle frames en route to a 6-2 loss at Bosse Field.

In the first inning, Deylen Miley (1-1) issued a leadoff walk to Patrick Lee, who stole second base, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by David Mendham to make the score 1-0 Otters. That lead would last until the third inning, when Jose Alvarez led off with a single and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Gabe Holt, tying the score at 1-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Peter Zimmermann led off the frame with a solo home run off Otters starter Parker Brahms (1-1), giving the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the frame though, a wild pitch brought home the tying run, and in the fifth inning, the Otters plated four runs off Miley to take a 6-2 lead. Mendham had an RBI double in the inning, and Randy Bednar capped it with a two-run home run, his second in as many nights.

The Grizzlies’ offense was unable to make a late comeback, though a bright spot was the pitching of Alvery De Los Santos, as the reliever came in for Miley in the fifth inning and ended up finishing the contest, allowing just three singles and no walks over three and one-third strong innings, striking out five to save the rest of the Gateway bullpen.

Coming off the series win in Evansville at 3-3 on the season, the Grizzlies will open up their home slate tomorrow night, Friday, May 17, hosting the Windy City ThunderBolts at Grizzlies Ballpark. Ryne Moore gets the ball to start for Gateway against Windy City right-hander Kevin Pindel, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT in Sauget.

